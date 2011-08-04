Medtronic hires Yale experts for spine drug review

* To pay Yale $2.5 mln to lead review on Infuse product

* Yale to commission two separate reviews

* Goal is to gain credibility and make data accessible

By Debra Sherman

CHICAGO, Aug 3 In a bid to clear its name, Medtronic Inc (MDT.N) is hiring top researchers at Yale University to review data on a spine surgery product that became suspect over potential conflicts of interest.

The world's largest medical device maker came under fire in June, when an article in The Spine Journal said that doctors paid by Medtronic had failed to report serious complications from its bone growth product Infuse.

Fifteen of the surgeons involved in reporting the drug's effects had reportedly received at least $62 million in the past decade. [ID:nN1E75R27N] The company is the subject of a U.S. Senate probe over the allegations.

Now it is paying researchers at Yale $2.5 million to conduct two systematic reviews of its data on Infuse, Medtronic said on Wednesday.

"Those (Spine Journal) articles created more confusion and raised questions about patient safety. We would like clarity on safety and efficacy of the product and bring a clear understanding that Medtronic is willing to do whatever it takes," Christopher O'Connell, president of Medtronic's Restorative Therapies Group, said in a telephone interview.

Infuse is a synthetic bone growth product often used as a bone graft substitute in spine fusions. It generated sales of about $750 million in fiscal 2011, according to Wells Fargo, and Wall Street analysts expect that revenue to decline faster due to the questions about its risks.

In articles published in The Spine Journal, the official journal of the North American Spine Society, a group of doctors called the industry-sponsored research biased and misleading and said it grossly underestimated the risks.

They said complications like cancer, sterility, infections and bone dissolution occurred in 10 to 50 percent of patients who received Infuse or a sister product in 13 clinical trials funded by Medtronic, but were not reported in research papers.

The Yale review will be headed by Dr. Harlan Krumholz, a highly regarded cardiologist. Krumholz will be paid by Medtronic and serve as an intermediary, choosing experts who will evaluate the data.

A steering committee of medical experts and patients appointed by Yale will be led by Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel, chair of the Department of Bioethics at the National Institutes of Health.

"This is an opportunity to change standards," Krumholz told Reuters. "The money has got to come from industry because no one else is going to step up. So how do you create a model that is fair to the company and that also serves the public?

"The two groups will work independently to answer the same questions: What's the quality of the data and what can you infer about the benefits and harms," Krumholz said. "That's pretty hard to rig."

Krumholz said Medtronic is the first company to agree to release all of its data -- published and unpublished -- on about 800 patient records.

The reviews are expected to be completed in six months and available to the public in 18 months. (Editing by Michele Gershberg and Matthew Lewis)