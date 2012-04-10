REFILE-UPDATE 1-St Jude shares tumble on heart lead woes

* St Jude seeks retraction, shares fall 5 pct

* Comes after sales of other leads halted

* Rival Medtronic backs research on its product

By Susan Kelly

CHICAGO, April 9 Shares in St Jude Medical Inc tumbled 5 percent on Monday after it called on a medical journal to retract an article that said its Riata and Riata ST defibrillator leads were prone to failures that have led to patient deaths.

Although the article was published March 26, St Jude's call for a retraction on Friday drew attention to it only days after the company said it was halting sales of two other types of leads due to worn insulation.

In medical journal HeartRhythm, Dr. Robert Hauser of the Minneapolis Heart Institute Foundation examined deaths reported in a U.S. Food and Drug Administration database, analysing data on the Riata and Riata ST defibrillator leads, which were discontinued in December 2010 because of insulation problems.

"These failures appeared to be caused by insulation defects that resulted in short-circuiting between high-voltage components," Hauser wrote.

Hauser's team also looked at deaths associated with Medtronic Inc's Quattro Secure leads, and found fewer deaths linked to that product. Medtronic said on Monday it agreed with the research about its product.

But St Jude said Hauser's analysis undercounted reports of deaths involving Medtronic's Quattro leads and was therefore invalid.

"We are seeking retraction and removal of the article from Heart Rhythm and will be making our research available to the Heart Rhythm Society for independent verification," St Jude spokeswoman Amy Jo Meyer said in an email.

"Our intent in correcting the manuscript and in calling for a retraction is simply that our research indicates that the data in the published manuscript is in error."

On the New York Stock Exchange, shares in St Jude fell $2.06, or 5.0 percent, to close at $38.91 and have lost 11 percent since March 26. Medtronic ended down 45 cents, or 1.2 percent, at $37.75.

St Jude, in a press release Friday, said its own analysis of the FDA database could not reproduce the numbers reported in the HeartRhythm article. The company also criticized the use of the database to evaluate rates of adverse events and to compare devices.

A spokeswoman for the Heart Rhythm Society, publisher of the HeartRhythm journal, could not be reached for comment on St Jude's request for a retraction.

St Jude informed doctors last November that the leads have a higher rate of insulation failures than initially reported. The company advised against removing or replacing the leads.

The company said it had reports that two patients had died and one had suffered a serious injury during procedures to remove the leads.

FDA subsequently classified St Jude's advisory as a recall.

Last week, St Jude halted sales of two more brands of lead wires used in its cardiac resynchronization therapy devices due to worn insulation. Those products, the QuickSite and QuickFlex leads, connect to the heart a device that uses a specialized pacemaker to re-coordinate the action of the right and left ventricles in patients with congestive heart failure.