UPDATE 2-Vegemite comes home to Australia under Bega-Mondelez deal
* Vegemite returns to local ownership for first time since 1926
NEW YORK Feb 28 Medical equipment maker Medtronic Plc is a solid pick in its sector and will likely deliver a smoother ride to earnings growth than competitors, weekly investment newspaper Barron's reported in its Feb. 29 edition.
Medtronic is growing faster than Johnson & Johnson and has a broader product portfolio and more revenue than Boston Scientific Corp, Barron's reported.
It also has other possible earnings growth built into its $50 billion acquisition of Covidien, which closed last year. That could enable it to cut costs, consolidate manufacturing and push suppliers for price breaks, the newspaper said. (Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
* Vegemite returns to local ownership for first time since 1926
BEIJING, Jan 19 China and the United States can resolve any trade disputes through talks, the government said on Thursday, as a Chinese newspaper warned U.S. business could be targets for retaliation in any trade war ushered in by President-elect Donald Trump.
* Samsung says it is pleased Lee does not have to be detained