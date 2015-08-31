Medtronic says trials find gene linked to sudden cardiac death

Aug 31 Two studies have identified a gene
associated with potentially fatal abnormal heart rhythms, device
maker Medtronic Plc said on Monday.
The studies evaluated genetic information to identify gene
abnormalities that may be associated with heart rhythms that
could cause sudden cardiac death, the company said.
Sudden cardiac death (SCD) is an unexpected death caused by
the loss of heart function.
The initial trial, which was sponsored by the company,
identified a gene associated with SCD in patients using
implantable cardioverter defibrillators (ICDs), a device used to
help treat irregular heartbeats.
A second study, called the 'Oregon Sudden Unexpected Death',
confirmed the finding in the general population, Medtronic said.
"This research is vital to helping us better understand why
some patients are at higher risk of sudden cardiac death, one of
the leading causes of death globally," said Sumeet Chugh, lead
investigator for the Oregon study.
