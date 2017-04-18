UPDATE 1-Cardinal Health to buy Medtronic units for $6.1 bln

(Adds details, background)
April 18 U.S. drug distributor Cardinal Health
Inc said on Tuesday it would buy medical device maker
Medtronic Plc's medical supplies businesses for $6.1
billion in cash.
Cardinal Health is acquiring Medtronic's patient care, deep
vein thrombosis and nutritional insufficiency units.
The businesses encompass 23 product categories across
multiple market settings, including brands such as Curity,
Kendall, Dover, Argyle and Kangaroo.
Combined, the units generated about $2.4 billion in revenue
in the last four reported quarters, Medtronic said.
Cardinal Health's medical products unit has been a bright
spot and is on track to reach mid- to high-single-digit revenue
growth, at a time when investors have become more anxious about
its drug distribution business, the company told Reuters earlier
this month.
In 2015, Cardinal Health acquired Cordis from Johnson &
Johnson for around $2 billion, adding a portfolio of
devices, including catheters, filters and stents.
Cardinal Health said it would finance the acquisition with
cash and $4.5 billion in new debt.
Medtronic's financial advisers are Piper Jaffray and J.P.
Morgan Securities LLC and legal advisers are Wachtell, Lipton,
Rosen & Katz and Baker McKenzie.
Goldman, Sachs & Co and Perella Weinberg Partners LP
provided financial advice to Cardinal Health and its legal
advisers are Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP and Jones
Day.
(Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila and Martina D'Couto)