Medtronic to pay $2.8 mln to resolve false claims -U.S. Justice Dept

WASHINGTON Feb 6 Medical device manufacturer Medtronic has agreed to pay $2.8 million to resolve allegations that it caused certain physicians to submit false claims to federal healthcare programs for a medical procedure known as "SubQ stimulation," the Justice Department said on Friday.

The United States alleged that from 2007 through 2011 Medtronic knowingly caused dozens of physicians located in more than 20 states to submit claims to Medicare and TRICARE for SubQ stimulation that were not reimbursable. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Emily Stephenson)
