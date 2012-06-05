Google to buy social media startup Meebo

June 4 The world's biggest search engine, Google
Inc, will buy Meebo Inc, a startup that helps online
publishers connect their websites with social network sites,
Meebo said on its blog.
Last month, technology blog All Things Digital reported that
Google was in talks to buy Meebo in a deal worth about $100
million.
California-based Meebo provides software that lets users
share pages on social networking sites, including Facebook
, allowing publishers and advertisers to promote products
in interactive ways.
"We are always looking for better ways to help users share
content and connect with others across the web, just as they do
in real life," a Google representative said.
"We look forward to closing the transaction and working with
the Meebo team to create more ways for users to engage online."
Meebo, founded in 2005, says it reaches half of the U.S.
Internet population, allowing users to build their own web
experiences around the things that interest them the most.