Video app Meerkat to allow live-streaming from GoPro cameras

July 23 Users of GoPro Inc's high-end
cameras will be able to directly stream video shot by their
cameras onto live-streaming video app Meerkat.
GoPro4 camera owners can use the Meerkat app on their Apple
iPhones to live-stream, according to a video posted on
Meerkat's Twitter page on Thursday. (bit.ly/1IojJlV)
The move by Meerkat to integrate with GoPro is its latest to
top rival Periscope, owned by Twitter Inc.
Earlier this month, Meerkat introduced a feature called
'Cameo', which lets any viewer take control of a live stream.
Meerkat, which boasts celebrity users such as talk show host
Jimmy Fallon, lets people stream videos that cannot be
rewatched. Periscope, on the other hand, allows users to save
videos.
(Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)