UPDATE 1-In boost for Canada oil-by-rail, MEG plans diluent recovery unit

* MEG Energy plans diluent recovery unit for late 2015
* Located next to Bruderheim, Alberta, train terminal
* Unit has potential to boost returns per barrel of crude
By Nia Williams
CALGARY, Alberta, Dec 6 Canadian producer MEG
Energy said on Friday it will build Western Canada's
first diluent recovery unit, a C$75 million ($70.55 million)
facility that could be a crucial step in the quest to ship raw
oil sands bitumen by rail.
Diluent is a type of ultra-light oil that is blended with
heavy bitumen crude from the Alberta oil sands to dilute it
enough to flow through pipelines. The new recovery facility will
allow MEG to extract the diluent from the heavy crude that it
moves 250 miles (400 kilometres) by pipelines from its Christina
Lake project in northern Alberta to a new rail terminal at
Bruderheim, Alberta.
The diluent-free bitumen can then be loaded into special
rail cars at the Bruderheim crude-by-rail terminal operated by
Canexus Corp, the first terminal in the region capable
of loading 100-plus-car unit trains. The terminal is due to
begin shipping 50,000 barrels per day of crude later this month.
Logistics firms have raced this year to build new
oil-by-rail facilities across Western Canada to capitalize on a
looming shortage of export pipelines. But the lack of diluent
recovery units has raised questions about whether the railway
shipments will be economically feasible.
In the absence of any diluent recovery units in Western
Canada, other than those used at oil sands production sites,
producers such as Baytex Energy that want to ship raw
bitumen by rail currently have to truck their product to the
rail loading terminal, a more costly mode of transport.
Other producers using rail have to ship partially diluted
bitumen all the way to U.S. refiners, another costly option.
Much of the diluent is then separated by the refinery and
shipped back to Canada.
With a DRU, however, a company can efficiently ship oil from
the field to the rail terminal by pipeline, then extract the
diluent and put the bitumen onto heated and coiled rail cars,
reducing the overall cost of shipping it south by rail.
"We would be looking at shipping undiluted bitumen. That
increases our shipping capacity and the value of each barrel,"
MEG spokesman Brad Bellows said.
He said MEG could see a 50 percent increase in the amount of
bitumen it is able to ship in each barrel, translating into
improved netbacks.
In theory, pure-bitumen rail shipments may even be cheaper
than exporting diluted bitumen by pipeline, analysts say,
although complicated logistics make the economics hard to
predict.
"Theoretically it's a cost-effective way of doing it but
there are a lot of moving parts. MEG is the bleeding edge. If it
plays out, they will be ahead of the game and they will be in
the money," said Sandy Fielden, an analyst at RBN Energy.
NO NEED TO DILUTE
In its raw form, bitumen from the oil sands is too viscous
to flow through pipelines, and has to be diluted with around 30
percent condensate per barrel.
Bellows had no estimate for how many barrels per day of
diluted bitumen would be processed by the unit.
MEG's new facility will take crude from its 30,000 to 35,000
bpd Christina Lake development and it will be located adjacent
to the Bruderheim rail terminal. It is expected to be
operational by late 2015 and could pave the way for other oil
sands bitumen producers to extract diluent before shipping crude
out of Alberta by rail.
"This initiative is the first tangible move toward diluent
recovery in the industry, which we expect will be followed by
other producers," said RBC Capital Markets analyst Mark Friesen.
The company's shares closed up 3 percent on the Toronto
Stock Exchange at C$30.58 on Friday.
MEG will also be able to send the recovered diluent from
Bruderheim back to its oil sands operations for reuse, rather
than having to source more condensate in the United States.
In 2012 Canadian producers imported 260,000 barrels per day
of condensate from areas as far away as the Eagle Ford in Texas,
2,000 miles to the south of the oil sands region.
BLEEDING EDGE
In an analysis done in September, RBN's Fielden said the
netback from moving raw bitumen using unit train terminals -
that can load up to 120 cars of crude a day - could be $65 per
barrel, versus $51.27 per barrel for shipping diluted bitumen
through pipelines.
But logistical challenges remain. Very few refineries or
terminals have the heating equipment needed to load and unload
raw bitumen, which has the consistency of a hockey puck at
around 10C.
To get raw bitumen off a heated and coiled rail car, steam
is passed through the coils for up to 24 hours to enable the
bitumen to flow. Once unloaded, heated storage is needed to
prevent the bitumen from solidifying again.
"You have to heat it up to couple of hundred degrees, so how
quickly can you turn these rail cars around. There's an extra
cost that no one has figured out yet," Fielden said.