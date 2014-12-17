MEG Energy slashes 2015 spending plan by three-quarters, shares jump

CALGARY, Alberta Dec 17 Oil sands developer MEG
Energy Corp said on Wednesday it will slash the 2015
capital budget it released less than two weeks ago by
three-quarters, as it copes with tumbling oil prices, sparking a
24 percent jump in its stock.
The company, which operates the Christina Lake oil sands
project in northern Alberta, will spend C$305 million ($262
million) next year, down from a planned capital budget of C$1.2
billion it announced on Dec. 4.
The company is the latest to cut back on spending to cope
with the collapse in benchmark North American oil prices from
over $100 a barrel in June to under $57 on Wednesday.
Husky Energy Inc, Cenovus Energy Inc,
Canadian Oil Sands Ltd and other oil sands producers
have all cut capital budgets in recent weeks because of the
price drop.
"The revision of our 2015 capital investment plan is in
response to the continuing deterioration of global crude oil
markets," Bill McCaffrey, MEG Energy's chief executive officer,
said in a statement. "While our projects remain economic at
current strip pricing, we believe it is prudent to reduce
capital spending until we see a sustained improvement in
commodity prices.
MEG Energy said it expects to end the year with C$650
million in cash on hand.
The company's shares were up nearly 24 percent to C$18.88 by
late morning on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
($1 = 1.1640 Canadian dollars)
