UPDATE 1-MEG Energy revenue misses estimates on lower bitumen prices

Oct 29 Canadian oil sands producer MEG Energy
Corp reported weaker-than-expected quarterly revenue
and operating profit due to lower realized prices for bitumen
and higher operating costs.
Realized prices for bitumen fell to C$65.12 ($58.36) per
barrel in the third quarter from C$74.33 a year earlier, while
net operating costs rose to C$10.31 per barrel from C$9.40, the
company said.
MEG cited higher natural gas costs and a fall in average
prices for electricity sold into the Alberta power grid for the
rise in net operating costs.
Cash operating netback - the net revenue received by MEG
after adjusting for operating and transportation costs - fell to
C$48.70 per barrel from C$59.59 a year earlier.
Revenue rose nearly 76 percent to C$706.4 million, but
missed analysts' average estimate of C$727.1 million, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
MEG said its cash flow, a key indicator of its ability to
fund new projects, rose to C$238.7 million, or C$1.06 per share,
from C$144.5 million, or 64 Canadian cents per share.
Production more than doubled to 76,471 barrels of oil
equivalent per day from 34,246 a year earlier, helped by higher
output at the company's Christina Lake project.
Christina Lake project is currently the focus of the
company's oil sands operations, with regulatory approvals in
place to eventually produce 210,000 barrels per day.
Operating profit, which excludes most one-time items, rose
to C$87.5 million, or 39 Canadian cents, from C$56.2 million, or
25 Canadian cents.
However, it lagged the average analyst estimate for the
measure of 50 Canadian cents per share.
MEG, whose main operations are in the southern Athabasca oil
sands region of Alberta, reported a net loss of C$101 million,
or 45 Canadian cents per share, for the three months ended Sept.
30.
That compared with a profit of C$115.4 million, or 51
Canadian cents, in the third quarter of 2013.
MEG said the difference primarily reflected an unrealized
foreign exchange loss of C$203.1 million, compared with a
year-earlier gain of C$64.3 million on foreign exchange.
U.S. dollar strengthened to C$1.09 on an average in the
third quarter from C$1.04 in the year earlier quarter, according
to a statement on the company's website. (bit.ly/10ynotf)
MEG's stock closed at C$28.15 on the Toronto Stock Exchange
on Tuesday. Up to Tuesday's close, the stock had fallen more
than 15 percent in the past 12 months.
(1 US dollar = 1.1158 Canadian dollar)
(Reporting by Nia Williams in Calgary and Anannya Pramanick in
Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr and Sriraj Kalluvila)