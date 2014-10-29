UPDATE 1-MEG Energy revenue misses estimates on lower bitumen prices

(Adds details)

Oct 29 Canadian oil sands producer MEG Energy Corp reported weaker-than-expected quarterly revenue and operating profit due to lower realized prices for bitumen and higher operating costs.

Realized prices for bitumen fell to C$65.12 ($58.36) per barrel in the third quarter from C$74.33 a year earlier, while net operating costs rose to C$10.31 per barrel from C$9.40, the company said.

MEG cited higher natural gas costs and a fall in average prices for electricity sold into the Alberta power grid for the rise in net operating costs.

Cash operating netback - the net revenue received by MEG after adjusting for operating and transportation costs - fell to C$48.70 per barrel from C$59.59 a year earlier.

Revenue rose nearly 76 percent to C$706.4 million, but missed analysts' average estimate of C$727.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

MEG said its cash flow, a key indicator of its ability to fund new projects, rose to C$238.7 million, or C$1.06 per share, from C$144.5 million, or 64 Canadian cents per share.

Production more than doubled to 76,471 barrels of oil equivalent per day from 34,246 a year earlier, helped by higher output at the company's Christina Lake project.

Christina Lake project is currently the focus of the company's oil sands operations, with regulatory approvals in place to eventually produce 210,000 barrels per day.

Operating profit, which excludes most one-time items, rose to C$87.5 million, or 39 Canadian cents, from C$56.2 million, or 25 Canadian cents.

However, it lagged the average analyst estimate for the measure of 50 Canadian cents per share.

MEG, whose main operations are in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta, reported a net loss of C$101 million, or 45 Canadian cents per share, for the three months ended Sept. 30.

That compared with a profit of C$115.4 million, or 51 Canadian cents, in the third quarter of 2013.

MEG said the difference primarily reflected an unrealized foreign exchange loss of C$203.1 million, compared with a year-earlier gain of C$64.3 million on foreign exchange.

U.S. dollar strengthened to C$1.09 on an average in the third quarter from C$1.04 in the year earlier quarter, according to a statement on the company's website. (bit.ly/10ynotf)

MEG's stock closed at C$28.15 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Up to Tuesday's close, the stock had fallen more than 15 percent in the past 12 months. (1 US dollar = 1.1158 Canadian dollar) (Reporting by Nia Williams in Calgary and Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr and Sriraj Kalluvila)