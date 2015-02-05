MEG Energy reports operating profit on higher bitumen sales

BRIEF-Mazor Robotics Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.08
* Mazor Robotics reports record first quarter 2017 revenue which increases 83% year-over-year to $11.7 million
Feb 5 Canadian oil sands producer MEG Energy Corp reported an operating profit, compared with a loss a year earlier, helped by an increase in bitumen sales and higher prices.
The company's net operating income was C$8 million ($6.4 million), or 8 Canadian cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of C$33 million, or 15 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to 76 percent to C$615 million.
($1 = 1.2509 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Nia Williams in Calgary, Anet Josline Pinto and Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Wilmington capital management - assets under management amounted to about $41.6 million as at March 31, 2017, consistent with those managed at Dec 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Tellurian reports progress made on driftwood project and q1 financial results