UPDATE 1-Higher bitumen sales help MEG Energy post operating profit

Feb 5 Canadian oil sands producer MEG Energy
Corp reported a fourth-quarter operating profit,
compared with a loss a year earlier, helped by an increase in
bitumen sales and lower costs.
MEG's results were also helped by a 32 percent rise in
average bitumen realization to C$50.48 ($40.30) per barrel.
Canadian crude prices have benefited due to increased
crude-by-rail and capacity of pipelines, which have helped stop
a glut of crude building up in Alberta.
In December, Enbridge Inc opened its 600,000
barrel-per-day Flanagan South pipeline, which links up with the
Seaway Twin pipeline in Cushing, Oklahoma, to provide a direct
route to the world's largest refining complex on the U.S. Gulf
Coast.
Cash operating netback, the net revenue received by MEG
after adjusting for operating and transportation costs, rose to
C$35.56 per barrel from C$23.78 per barrel.
Net operating costs averaged C$10.13 per barrel, compared
with C$11.22 per barrel, helped by lower non-energy costs.
MEG, whose main operations are in the southern Athabasca oil
sands region of Alberta, said its operating cash flow, a key
indicator of its ability to fund new projects, rose to C$134
million ($107 million) in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from C$23
million a year earlier.
The company, which has committed capacity of up to 100,000
barrels-per-day on Enbridge's new Flanagan South pipeline, said
bitumen sales almost doubled to 35, 990 barrels of oil
equivalent per day (boepd), compared with 70,116 boepd.
The company's net operating income was C$8 million, or 8
Canadian cents per share, in the fourth quarter, compared with a
loss of C$33 million, or 15 Canadian cents per share, a year
earlier.
Revenue rose to 76 percent to C$615 million.
($1 = 1.2509 Canadian dollars)
(1 US dollar = 1.2527 Canadian dollar)
