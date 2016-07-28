MEG Energy reports loss due to crude price slump

July 28 Canadian oil sands producer MEG Energy Corp reported a quarterly loss, compared with a profit a year earlier, hurt by a prolonged slump in crude prices.

The company reported a net loss of C$146 million ($111.2 million), or 65 Canadian cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a profit of C$63 million, or 28 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 7.6 percent to C$513 million. ($1 = 1.3126 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)