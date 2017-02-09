MEG Energy posts larger quarterly loss

European shares edge back towards 21-mo highs though miners, energy firms drag
Feb 9 Canadian oil sands producer MEG Energy Corp reported a bigger quarterly loss as it recorded an impairment charge of C$80.1 million ($61.04 million).
The Calgary, Alberta-based MEG's net loss widened to C$305 million or C$1.34 per share, for the three months ended Dec. 31, from C$297 million, or C$1.32 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 27.2 percent to C$566 million. ($1 = 1.3119 Canadian dollars) ($1 = 1.3122 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)
May 25 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce , Canada's fifth-biggest lender, reported a 11.4 percent rise in second-quarter earnings, helped by growth in its wealth management and capital markets businesses.
LONDON, May 25 A dovish Fed and a dollar retreat boosted emerging markets on Thursday, with stocks approaching two-year highs and the yuan scaling a two-month peak a day after a credit ratings downgrade.