MEG Energy posts larger quarterly loss

Feb 9 Canadian oil sands producer MEG Energy Corp reported a bigger quarterly loss as it recorded an impairment charge of C$80.1 million ($61.04 million).

The Calgary, Alberta-based MEG's net loss widened to C$305 million or C$1.34 per share, for the three months ended Dec. 31, from C$297 million, or C$1.32 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 27.2 percent to C$566 million. ($1 = 1.3119 Canadian dollars) ($1 = 1.3122 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)
