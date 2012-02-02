UPDATE 1-MEG Energy Q4 profit rises on lower costs

Feb 2 Canadian oil sands developer MEG
Energy Corp said fourth-quarter profit was up by nearly
a third, helped mainly by a rise in bitumen production and lower
operating costs.
The Calgary, Alberta-based company's fourth-quarter net
income was C$91.1 million, or 46 Canadian cents a share,
compared with C$61.2 million, or 31 Canadian cents a share, a
year ago.
For the October-December quarter, MEG produced 30,032
barrels of bitumen per day (bbl/d), up from 27,744 bbl/d of
bitumen in the year-ago quarter.
Net operating costs for the quarter fell to C$8.50 per
barrel from C$11.01 per barrel last year.
Shares of MEG closed at C$44.69 on Wednesday on the Toronto
Stock Exchange.