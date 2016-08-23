UPDATE 3-Taiwan probes Mega Financial after U.S. money laundering-related fine

* Bank fined $180 mln for AML violations, lax Panama
oversight
* Taiwan prosecutors gathering documents for local probe
* Mega Financial chairman says bank didn't launder money
* Says bank failed to declare a rejected suspicious
remittance
(Adds travel ban on Mega Financial's ex-chief, assistance of
current chief)
By Liang-Sa Loh and J.R. Wu
TAIPEI, Aug 23 Taiwan is investigating if Mega
Financial Holding Co and its banking unit broke local
criminal laws in a case that led to U.S. authorities fining the
state-controlled group $180 million for anti-money laundering
violations.
New York authorities on Friday slapped Mega International
Commercial Bank with the fine for violations that included lax
attention to risk exposure in Panama, the first time in a decade
that a Taiwan-based financial institution has been penalized by
U.S. authorities.
The fine is a major embarrassment for the Taiwan government
because Mega Financial, whose management has close ties to key
government officials, is an industry pillar in the island's
financial system.
The disciplinary action comes as anti-money laundering (AML)
controls at banks in Greater China are under intense scrutiny
abroad, following a series of high-profile judicial
investigations and regulatory probes in the United States and
Europe.
Taiwan authorities are examining documents from Mega
Financial and its banking unit as part of the investigation,
Chang Chieh-chin, deputy head prosecutor with the Taipei
District Public Prosecutors Office, told Reuters by telephone.
The former chairman of Mega Financial Tsai Yeou-tsair is a
defendant in the case and has been banned from travelling
outside of Taiwan, Chang said, adding that current Chairman Shiu
Kuang-si was asked into the prosecutors office late on Tuesday
to assist with the investigation.
Tsai has quit as a board director of Cathay Financial
Holding Co, another Taiwanese firm, due to personal
reasons, Cathay said in a statement Tuesday.
Prosecutors also are reviewing information from the island's
finance ministry and Financial Supervisory Commission regarding
the matter.
"We are gathering information and will review it to see if
there has been any violation of criminal law in Taiwan," Chang
said.
The New York State Department of Financial Services (DFS)
said Mega's U.S. compliance program was a "hollow shell" with
insufficient transaction monitoring and reporting controls and
inconsistent compliance policies.
The bank's compliance staff also lacked familiarity with
U.S. AML regulations while several were also conflicted because
they held multiple roles, the DFS said in a court document.
The DFS found that nearly $11.5 billion of credit
transactions took place between Mega's New York and Panama
branches in 2013 and 2014. "The bank's head office was
indifferent toward risks associated with transactions involving
Panama," despite the fact it was recognised as a high risk
jurisdiction, the DFS said in a statement.
Mega Financial chairman Shiu defended the bank's conduct,
saying it did not help customers launder money overseas. Mega
International Commercial's New York branch failed to report a
"suspect transaction" to U.S. authorities, as required by law,
he told Reuters.
Mega's branch in Colon, Panama, had closed an account by a
customer from Central or South America because it was deemed a
suspicious account, he said.
When money was remitted to the shuttered account, the branch
rejected and returned the funds to the originating bank, he
said. However, under U.S. rules, remittances involving
suspicious accounts must be declared to New York financial
authorities, which Mega failed to do, he said.
Mega Financial said in a statement that about 200 corporate
customers are mentioned in the Panama Papers, most of whom are
Taiwanese firms with offshore banking accounts. It said it was
checking the identities of these customers.
The leak earlier this year of more than 11.5 million
documents, the so-called Panama Papers, put a spotlight on the
shadowy world of offshore companies used for tax evasion,
prompting authorities across the world to investigate possible
financial wrongdoing by the rich and powerful.
Mega Financial shares slumped 6.3 percent on Monday, after
news of the U.S. fine. They were down 0.2 percent on Tuesday.
WELL-CONNECTED BANK
Mega International Commercial has two branches in Panama:
one in Panama City since 1974 and one in the Colon Free Zone
since 1982, according to the bank's website.
The bank, which was created from the merger of two state-run
local banks more than a decade ago, is one of Taiwan's largest
banks by asset size. It is viewed by analysts as a
well-connected financial group and its head is appointed by the
government.
Shiu, the brother-in-law of Taiwan's central bank governor,
was appointed by the finance ministry this month as chairman of
Mega Financial. He had been its president till 2014, before
leaving to join other state-run banks in Taiwan.
Chinese banks' aggressive overseas expansion has met with a
number of regulatory hurdles in recent years.
Last year the U.S. Federal Reserve instructed both Bank of
China (BoC) and China Construction Bank Corp
to improve their anti-money laundering (AML)
procedures.
In Spain, six Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
bankers were arrested in February, suspected of
facilitating money laundering and fraud. The bank has said it
implemented AML regulations and operated strictly within the
law.
Many Chinese banks are now beefing up their risk management
and compliance controls in response to the crackdown, Reuters
reported in June.
