Mattel to buy Canada's Mega Brands for about $460 mln

Feb 28 Toy company Mattel Inc said it offered to buy Canada's Mega Brands Inc for about $460 million, including debt.

Mattel will pay C$17.75 per Mega Brands share, representing a premium of 36 percent to the stock's close on Thursday.

Mega Brands makes construction toys, games and puzzles and arts and crafts. The company's brands include MEGA Bloks, Rose Art and MEGA Puzzles.