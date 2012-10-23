Mexico's Megacable 3rd-quarter profit rises 23 pct

MEXICO CITY Oct 23 Megacable, one of Mexico's
largest cable operators, said on Tuesday its third-quarter
profit rose 23 percent, helped by higher sales and exchange rate
gains.
The Guadalajara-based company said in a statement to the
Mexican stock exchange that it earned 460.9 million pesos ($36
million), compared with 374.4 million pesos in the same period
last year.
An appreciation of the peso during the quarter helped the
company record nearly 28 million pesos in financing gains
compared with a loss of 93 million pesos last year.
Quarterly revenue rose 11 percent to 2.257 billion pesos from
2.038 billion in the third quarter of 2011.
The company added 61,000 online subscribers during the
quarter to reach a total of 800,000, driving a 15 percent rise
in Internet revenue. Sales from cable and telephone services
rose 11 percent and 1 percent, respectively.
Megacable shares closed down 0.18 percent at
32.93 pesos before the results were issued.