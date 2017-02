Oct 27, Megacable (MEGACPO.MX), one of Mexico's largest cable television operators, posted on on Thursday a 0.2 percent increase in third quarter net profit.

The Guadalajara-based company earned 393 million pesos ($28 million) in the July-September period, up from 392 million pesos in the same quarter of 2010.

($1 = 13.8835 as of end Sept) (Reporting by Cyntia Barrera Diaz)