Mexico's Megacable net profit, revenue rise in 4th quarter

BRIEF-Siyata Mobile reports brokered private placement
* Siyata Mobile Inc - offering will seek to raise a minimum of $1.5 million at $0.40 per unit
MEXICO CITY Feb 23 Megacable, one of Mexico's largest cable operators, posted a 4.25 percent rise in fourth quarter net profit on Thursday, driven by stronger sales and performance from its pay-television business.
The Guadalajara-based company said in a statement to the Mexican stock exchange that it earned 417 million pesos ($30 million) in the October-December period, up from 400 million pesos in the same quarter of 2010.
Quarterly revenue rose around 10 percent to 2.165 billion pesos.
The company ended 2011 with close to 2 million cable clients, 683,000 Internet users and 495,000 telephone users.
Megacable shares rose 0.39 percent to close at 28.50 pesos on Thursday, before the results were released.
* Level 3 Communications Inc- on February 22 unit entered into a twelfth amendment agreement to existing credit agreement - sec filing
* Raytheon- Will operate, maintain cobra king radar aboard United States naval ship Howard O. Lorenzen and Gray Star radar aboard USNS Invincible Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: