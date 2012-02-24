版本:
Mexico's Megacable net profit, revenue rise in 4th quarter

MEXICO CITY Feb 23 Megacable, one of Mexico's largest cable operators, posted a 4.25 percent rise in fourth quarter net profit on Thursday, driven by stronger sales and performance from its pay-television business.

The Guadalajara-based company said in a statement to the Mexican stock exchange that it earned 417 million pesos ($30 million) in the October-December period, up from 400 million pesos in the same quarter of 2010.

Quarterly revenue rose around 10 percent to 2.165 billion pesos.

The company ended 2011 with close to 2 million cable clients, 683,000 Internet users and 495,000 telephone users.

Megacable shares rose 0.39 percent to close at 28.50 pesos on Thursday, before the results were released.

