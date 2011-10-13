Megacable to launch cellphone services in Mexico

MEXICO CITY Oct 13 Cable television company Megacable is launching mobile services in Mexico next week, using the network of Spanish partner Telefonica.

Megacable (MEGACPO.MX) agreed in August of last year to buy air time from Spain's Telefonica (TEF.MC), the main competitor of tycoon Carlos Slim's America Movil (AMXL.MX)(AMX.N), which leads the mobile market in the country.

Megacable will package cellphones under the Megacel brand with its own television, Internet and fixed-line services.

The western city of Guadalajara, where Megacable is headquartered, will be the first place where its mobile service will be available, said Saul Gil, the company's head of investor relations.

He said the company's goal to land 100,000 mobile costumers in the first year of operation was still valid. Megacable is one of the biggest providers of cable television in Mexico, with 1.8 million users as of June.

It also has a commercial deal with media giant Televisa (TLVACPO.MX) (TV.N) to promote triple play, where customers buy cable television, Internet and fixed phone services in a bundle, under the YOO brand.

Televisa is also moving into the cellphone market. The company offered in April $1.6 billion for half of mobile operator Iusacell, but the transaction is still awaiting approval from competition regulators.

Megacable shares were unchanged at 27 pesos in afternoon trading on Thursday. (Reporting by Cyntia Barrera Diaz; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)