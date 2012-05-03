Mexico's Megacable posts 10 pct rise in Q1 profit y/y

UPDATE 1-Mentor of Samsung scion seen stepping up after Lee arrest
* Group strategy head Choi seen taking caretaker role-insiders
* Net income rises to 592 mln pesos
* Revenues rise 10 pct to 2.250 bln pesos
MEXICO CITY May 2 Megacable, one of Mexico's largest cable operators, posted on Wednesday a 10 percent annual rise in first quarter profit, supported by new subscribers.
The Guadalajara-based company said net income in the first quarter rose to 592 million pesos ($46 million) from 537 million pesos in the same period last year.
Revenues rose 10 percent to 2.250 billion pesos, the company said in a filing with the Mexican stock exchange.
The company ended the quarter with a 15 percent increase in cable subscribers to nearly 2 million, a 22 percent jump in internet subscribers to 720,162 and 13 percent more telephone clients at 501,491.
* Group strategy head Choi seen taking caretaker role-insiders
LONDON, Feb 17 Bruce Carnegie-Brown is set to be nominated as the next chairman of Lloyd's of London, the world's biggest insurance market, a source familiar with the matter said.
LONDON, Feb 17 Bosses at the Peugeot-maker PSA Group have told the British government they would seek to build on the strengths of the Vauxhall car business if they succeed in buying its parent company, Opel.