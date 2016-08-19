Taiwan says New York financial regulator fines state-run Mega Financial' s banking unit

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
TAIPEI Aug 19 The New York banking branch of state-run Mega Financial Holding has been fined by New York State's financial services department, Taiwan's finance ministry said on Friday.
The New York authorities said in a report in February that the branch had violated banking confidentiality and anti-money laundering regulations in foreign exchange transactions in 2012, according to a ministry statement.
Both sides have agreed on an undisclosed sum as a penalty, the statement said. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Additional reporting by Loh Liang-sa; Editing by Richard Balmforth)
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.