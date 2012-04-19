UPDATE 2-MegaFon may float 20 pct stake, raise $4 bln - sources

* Company close to buying back Fridman's one-quarter stake
* Usmanov, Russia's richest man, seen assuming control
* IPO a route for TeliaSonera to monetise investment
* Banks pitching for London IPO in H2 2012
By Douglas Busvine and Maria Kiselyova
MOSCOW, April 19 MegaFon, Russia's
No.2 mobile phone firm, may float a stake of up to 20 percent,
worth $4 billion, on the London Stock Exchange in the second
half of 2012, banking and industry sources said on Thursday.
The initial public offering, which would be the biggest in
London since commodities trader Glencore floated last
May, would depend on agreeing a buyback of billionaire Mikhail
Fridman's 25.1 percent stake in MegaFon for around $5 billion.
The sale of the stake could position MegaFon for the
roll-out of next-generation 4G mobile services such as mobile
broadband and pay-TV. It would also let Fridman to cash out
without having to share the high costs needed for expansion.
Three sources familiar with the matter said the IPO would
seek to value MegaFon at $20 billion - a slight premium to its
listed peers MTS and Vimpelcom.
Another banker said MegaFon was looking to hire banks for
the IPO, which is likely to be held in London.
MegaFon this week took out a $2 billion bridging loan from
three Western banks in a sign a deal was close. Local media said
it was talking to Russian banks to raise further funds. The
company has net cash of around $1.5 billion.
One banker familiar with the matter said the loan deal made
it "definitely difficult to deny" that MegaFon's three owners -
Alisher Usmanov, Nordic telecoms group TeliaSonera and
Fridman - were close to agreement.
Usmanov, Russia's richest man with a fortune estimated by
Forbes magazine at $18.1 billion, currently owns 31.1 percent of
MegaFon. TeliaSonera has a stake of 43.8 percent.
RUSSIAN CONTROL
Sources say that Fridman's shares would likely be canceled
once they are bought back by MegaFon, while TeliaSonera would be
expected to sell down its stake in the IPO to ensure that the
company remains under Russian control.
"TeliaSonera would never be able to obtain control," the
banking source said.
TeliaSonera CEO Lars Nyberg, asked about MegaFon at a
results news conference on Thursday, declined to comment beyond
reiterating an earlier statement that talks on the company's
ownership structure and governance were continuing.
Representatives for MegaFon, Usmanov and Fridman all
declined comment.
In another indication that a deal is near, two sources told
Reuters that MegaFon CEO Sergei Soldatenkov was likely to resign
next week in favour of his deputy, Ivan Tavrin, who joined the
company earlier this year.
Tavrin joined MegaFon from media holding company UTV in
which Usmanov, whose interests range from his iron ore miner
Metalloinvest to a stake in social networking site Facebook, is
a shareholder.
The Vedomosti financial daily reported on Thursday, citing
unnamed sources, that Soldatenkov could become telecoms minister
in the next Russian government, to be formed after
President-elect Vladimir Putin is sworn in on May 7.
The ownership shakeup comes as Russia prepares to award
next-generation licences, which analysts expect the big-three
mobile operators and fixed-line provider Rostelecom to
secure.
Ramping up fourth-generation (4G), or Long Term Evolution,
services such as mobile broadband will require significant
investments, and sources familiar with the deal say those costs
have encouraged Fridman to cash out.
Altimo, the telecoms arm of Fridman's Alfa-Group, is also a
co-owner of Vimpelcom, Russia's No.3 mobile phone company, where
a long-running shareholder dispute with Norway's Telenor
flared on Thursday.
Russia's anti-trust regulator has filed a lawsuit seeking to
overturn the recent increase by Telenor of its stake in
Vimpelcom, charging that Norwegian telecoms group violated a law
on foreign investment in Russia.
Scartel, in which state-owned Russian Technologies owns a
one-quarter stake, is rolling out 4G services. Russian
Technologies has confirmed it is holding talks with potential
investors in Scartel, including Usmanov.