MegaFon to start pre-marketing IPO Tuesday-sources

MOSCOW Oct 8 MegaFon, Russia's second-largest mobile phone operator, will start pre-marketing its London initial public offering on Tuesday, several financial market sources said on Monday.

A separate source said a statement was expected to announce the IPO in the coming days.

The company, in which Russia's richest man Alisher Usmanov took control in April, received regulatory approval in September to list 123.38 million shares, or 19.9 percent of the total, in London.

