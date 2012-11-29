Russia's MegaFon to join MSCI indexes on Dec. 12

BRIEF-Independent directors of Arconic board say convinced that Co has "right strategy"
* "Board has taken Elliott's criticisms very seriously", has engaged in thorough review of Arconic's businesses, strategy and performance
MOSCOW Nov 29 Russia's second-largest mobile phone operator MegaFon, fresh from a $1.7 billion share offering, has been added to MSCI Global Standard and Russia Indices, benchmarked by many large institutional investors, MSCI said on Thursday.
The market index provider said in a statement MegaFon's global depositary receipts will be added to the large cap segment of the Global Standard Indices, effective Dec. 12.
MegaFon priced its London and Moscow offer at the bottom of its guided range on Wednesday, which valued it at $11 billion and created a market alternative to established New York-listed Russian peers MTS and Vimpelcom.
* "Board has taken Elliott's criticisms very seriously", has engaged in thorough review of Arconic's businesses, strategy and performance
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, March 2 Latin American stocks and currencies fell on Thursday on growing expectations of a March U.S. interest rate increase that could reduce the allure of high-yielding assets. Several Federal Reserve officials have stressed in recent days that a rate hike could come as soon as this month. Late on Wednesday, Fed Governor Lael Brainard said an improving global economy and a solid U.S. recovery mean a raise will be "appropriate soon."
* Members can now earn, redeem Aeroplan Miles on all car rentals in Canada, U.S., internationally with Avis Car Rental and Budget Car Rental