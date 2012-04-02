MegaFon stake may change hands for $5 bln -paper

MOSCOW, April 2 Russian billionaire Mikhail
Fridman may sell his 25.1 percent stake in MegaFon,
Russia's second-biggest wireless operator, to tycoon Alisher
Usmanov for about $5 billion, according to Russian newspaper RBC
daily.
Usmanov, a stakeholder in north London football club
Arsenal, already owns 31.13 percent of MegaFon through his AF
Telecom holding company, according to the company's website.
"By buying out Mikhail Fridman's stake, Alisher Usmanov
would be able to consolidate a controlling stake at MegaFon,"
wrote analyst Dalibor Vavruska at Citi.
Fridman owns his stake through his Alfa Group which also has
a 25 percent voting stake in Russia's third-biggest mobile phone
operator Vimpelcom.
Privately-owned MegaFon is second to No. 1 wireless operator
MTS, and is part-owned by Nordic telecoms firm
TeliaSonera.
MegaFon was not available for comment. Altimo, the telecoms
unit of Alfa Group, and Usmanov's spokesman both declined to
comment.