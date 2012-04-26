UPDATE 1-MEG Energy profit rises on lower costs

* Q1 EPS C$0.27 vs C$0.23 year ago
* Production rises 3 pct to average 28,446 bpd
* Cash flow up 4 percent
* Net operating costs fell to C$7.95/barrel from
C$8.63/barrel
April 26 MEG Energy Corp, a Canadian
oil sands developer, reported an 18 percent rise in
first-quarter profit on lower costs and higher price
realizations.
Net income rose to C$53.4 million ($54.2 million), or 27
Canadian cents per share, from C$45.4 million, or 23 Canadian
cents per share, a year ago.
Operating earnings, which are adjusted for items, increased
to C$23.5 million, or 12 Canadian cents per share, from C$20.9
million, or 11 Canadian cents per share, in the year-ago period.
Production for the company, whose key operations are in the
southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta, averaged 28,446
barrels per day, up 3 percent from the year-ago quarter.
Cash flow -- a glimpse into the company's ability to fund
development -- rose 4 percent to C$72.0 million, or 36 Canadian
per share.
Shares of the company, which has a market value of C$7.30
billion, closed at C$38.64 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock
Exchange.