CORRECTED-MEG Energy profits rises on higher output, lower costs

(Corrects 3rd paragraph to make clear MEG loads crude on barges
in U.S.)
Oct 24 Canadian oil sands producer MEG Energy
Corp's third-quarter profit more than doubled driven by
a rise in output, lower operating costs and stronger price
realizations.
The company also said it expects to finish the year in the
upper half of its production forecast of 32,000 to 35,000
barrels per day (bpd).
Earlier this year, MEG began sending crude to the Chicago
area via pipeline or rail, and then loading it onto barges for
transport down the Mississippi River system. It also plans to
start shipping significant volumes of crude by rail from the
Canexus terminal in Bruderheim, Alberta, to avoid congestion on
pipelines.
The company, whose key operations are in the southern
Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta, said production rose 20
percent to 34,246 bpd in the third quarter ended Sept. 30.
Net income rose to C$115.4 million ($111.06 million), or 51
Canadian cents per share in the quarter, from C$47.5 million, or
24 Canadian cents, a year earlier.
The company's cash flow rose almost six-fold to C$144.5
million, or 64 Canadian cents per share.
MEG Energy shares closed at C$34.17 on the Toronto Stock
Exchange on Wednesday.
($1 = 1.0389 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Nia Williams and Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore;
Editing by Savio D'Souza)