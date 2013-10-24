UPDATE 1-MEG Energy profit doubles as production rises

Oct 24 Profit at Canadian oil sands producer MEG
Energy Corp more than doubled in the third quarter, the
company reported on Thursday, driven by a rise in output that is
expected to accelerate next year.
MEG Energy, whose key operations are in the southern
Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta, said it anticipates
finishing the year in the upper half of its production forecast
of 32,000 to 35,000 barrels per day (bpd).
Production is expected to more than double to hit 80,000 bpd
by early 2015, the company said. Steam injection at Phase 2B of
its Christina Lake project started in the third quarter,
allowing a significant increase in production.
MEG executives also said the company has been working to
diversify its crude shipments in a bid to avoid congestion on
pipelines.
"As we follow barrels from the wellhead to market we are
seeing good progress on a marketing strategy aimed at bypassing
pipeline congestion and achieving world prices for every barrel
we produce," John Rogers, MEG's vice president of investor
relations, told analysts on a conference call.
Limited capacity on crude export pipelines means Canadian
heavy crude tends to trade at a discount to the West Texas
Intermediate benchmark. Western Canada Select heavy blend was
last trading around $33.00 per barrel below WTI.
Earlier this year, MEG started sending crude to the Chicago
area via pipeline and rail, and then loading it onto barges for
transport down the Mississippi River system.
It also plans to start shipping significant volumes of crude
by rail from the Canexus terminal in Bruderheim, Alberta, later
this year.
Don Moe, vice president of supply and marketing, said MEG
has leased 18 barges that were already on the U.S. waterway
system. They allow the company to send barrels to the U.S. Gulf
Coast, where they are priced at a similar level to heavy Mexican
Maya crude.
MEG has also secured new capacity on Enbridge Inc's
600,000 bpd Flanagan South pipeline from Flanagan, Illinois, to
the oil hub at Cushing, Oklahoma, due to start up in 2014.
The company said its bitumen production rose 20 percent to
34,246 bpd in the third quarter ended Sept. 30.
"We suspect the strong realized prices reported by the
company may have been partially attributable to the company's
barging strategy in addition to tightening heavy crude spreads
in the quarter," BMO Capital Markets analyst Randy Ollenberger
said in a note.
Net income rose to C$115.4 million ($111.06 million), or 51
Canadian cents a share, in the quarter, from C$47.5 million, or
24 Canadian cents, a year earlier.
The company's cash flow rose almost six-fold to C$144.5
million, or 64 Canadian cents a share.
MEG Energy shares rose 2.4 percent on the Toronto Stock
Exchange on Thursday to C$34.99.