2015年 1月 6日

BRIEF-Meggitt buys Precision Engine Controls for $44.2 mln

Jan 6 Meggitt Plc

* Acquired Precision Engine Controls Corporation ("PECC") from United Technologies Corporation

* Deal for a cash consideration of $44.2 million, funded from existing resources Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
