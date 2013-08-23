UPDATE 1-Meggitt agrees to pay penalty after U.S. export-control review

* Company voluntarily reported violations
* Meggitt not banned from further contracts
* State Department charged firm with 67 specific alleged
violations
By Andrea Shalal-Esa
WASHINGTON, Aug 23 The U.S. unit of British
aerospace and defense manufacturer Meggitt Plc has
agreed to pay up to $25 million to resolve hundreds of possible
export control violations the company uncovered in a review of
operations dating back to the mid-1990s, the U.S. State
Department said on Friday.
It said the settlement was part of a consent agreement. The
State Department said it conducted a compliance review after
Meggitt disclosed multiple potential violations of U.S. export
control laws through shipments to India, China and other
countries.
Under the 30-month consent agreement, Meggitt will pay $3
million of the total civil penalty of $25 million, with the
remainder to be suspended, if the department approves company
spending on remedial training and other compliance measures.
In a statement announcing the agreement, the State
Department said it decided not to debar or suspend Meggitt from
bidding for additional government contracts since the company
disclosed nearly all of the alleged violations voluntarily,
acknowledged their serious nature, and has implemented or
planned extensive measures throughout its subsidiaries.
It said Meggitt discovered many of the violations during an
extensive review the company launched after acquiring several
subsidiaries. In many cases, the subsidiaries were not familiar
with their responsibilities under U.S. law, it said.
Under the terms of the consent agreement, the company also
agreed to hire an internal special compliance officer to oversee
the agreement.
The State Department identified 67 specific charges of
alleged violations in its charging letter, dated Aug. 19.
The violations included unauthorized exports, re-exports and
transfers to other countries of various components or equipment,
as well as problems with the administration of licenses and
agreements, it said.
The company's UK-based Meggitt Avionics unit, for instance,
re-exported more than 800 quartz rate sensors, a sensitive type
of gyroscope, which it had received from the company's U.S.
unit, to a variety of countries, including Argentina, Brazil,
Saudi Arabia, France and Israel, without proper authorization.
Other sensitive equipment was exported to a previously
prohibited unit of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd in India, a matter
investigated by the Justice Department for possible criminal
prosecution, but later resolved through an agreement in 2009.
Meggitt and its subsidiaries are key suppliers for many big
weapons programs, including the Boeing Co Apache and
Chinook helicopters.
Company officials were not available to comment.