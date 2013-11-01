Meggitt lowers revenue guidance after tough Q3

BRIEF-Lockheed Martin has licensed Dermoskeleton from B-Temia Inc
* Lockheed Martin Corp - has licensed bionic augmentation technology Dermoskeleton from B-Temia Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON Nov 1 British aircraft parts supplier Meggitt lowered its full-year revenue guidance after trading over the last four months had been slightly below its expectations.
Meggitt, which supplies flight displays and wheels to planemakers Airbus and Boeing, said on Friday it now expects to report 2013 revenue growth in the low single digits.
In August Meggitt said it expected to deliver mid-single-digit revenue growth for the year.
The company also said it had identified a "raw material supply issue" and that it had put 20 million pounds ($32 million) aside to account for the expected cost of rectifying the problem.
* Instagram says launching new Direct to make it easy to turn conversations into a visual conversation with photos and videos
SAO PAULO, April 11 Brazil's agricultural statistics agency Conab on Tuesday raised for the fourth time this year its estimate for the country's 2016/17 soybean crop, now seen at 110.2 million tonnes, a 2.4 percent increase from March's forecast.