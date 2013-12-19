版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 12月 19日 星期四 20:30 BJT

BRIEF-China's Meidu plans private placement for U.S. Woodbine acquisition, to boost working capital

Dec 19 Meidu Holding Co Ltd

* Says plans private placement to raise up to 2.46 billion yuan ($404 million) for U.S. Woodbine acquisition, to boost working capital

