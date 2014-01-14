版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 1月 14日

BRIEF-China's Meidu Holding gets regulatory approval to invest $288 mln in Woodbine for building new oil wells

Jan 14 Meidu Holding Co Ltd

* Says gets regulatory approval to invest $288 million in Woodbine Acquisition LLC for building new oil wells

