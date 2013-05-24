Japan's Meiji Yasuda: can start buying 10-yr JGBs at 1 pct

TOKYO May 24 Japan's Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co said on Friday it will shift some of the money earmarked for foreign bonds to Japanese government bonds given their rise in yields.

Japan's third-largest private life insurer said it can start buying 10-year Japanese government bonds at 1 percent and 20-year debt at 1.7 percent.

The 10-year yield was traded at 0.825 percent on Friday afternoon, while the longer-dated 20-year yield was at 1.685 percent.