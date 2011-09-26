UPDATE 2-Mela Sciences gets approvable letter, shares soar

* Says received approvable letter for MelaFind

Sept 26 Mela Sciences inched closer to a U.S. regulatory approval for its skin-cancer detecting device MelaFind, and the medical device maker's shares more than doubled in pre-market trade.

The device, which assists physicians in the treatment of melanoma -- the deadliest form of skin cancer -- was approved by European regulators earlier this month and the company's shares have gained about 9 percent since then.

The European approval on the device was a big milestone for Mela Sciences, as Europe has the largest recorded cases of melanoma.

On Monday, the company received an approvable letter for the device. The FDA issues approvable letters when it classifies a device as approvable pending additional information.

The company has been trying to get FDA approval for more than two years now. It had submitted a marketing application in June 2009.

Mela Sciences plans to start the device's European launch in Germany, where over 20,000 Germans are expected to be diagnosed with melanoma by 2016.

Mela said it will work with the FDA to answer all open questions, finalize the physician and patient labeling, package insert, user's guide, training program and clinical protocol for a post-approval study in order to obtain final approval.

Shares of Irvington, New York-based Mela Sciences were up 129 percent at $7.29 in trading before the bell. They closed at $3.18 on Friday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Bangalore; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh)