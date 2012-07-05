UPDATE 1-Belle, Melco agree to develop $1 bln Manila casino

July 5 Philippine property and leisure firm Belle Corp signed a memorandum of agreement with Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd to develop a $1 billion casino-hotel in Manila.

Belle, partly owned by the Philippines' wealthiest man Henry Sy, and Melco plan to develop and operate Belle's integrated resort complex at Aseana Boulevard, Parañaque, Belle owner SM Investments said in an e-mailed statement.

The companies will enter into definitive agreements within the next two months, the statement said.

Casino operator Melco Crown is run by Australian billionaire James Packer and Macau gambling tycoon Lawrence Ho.