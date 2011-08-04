Melco Crown applies for dual listing in Hong Kong

HONG KONG Aug 4 Casino owner Melco Crown
Entertainment Ltd has applied to the Hong Kong stock
exchange for a dual listing in the Chinese territory, it said on
Thursday.
The plan of U.S.-listed Melco Crown, a joint venture between
Hong Kong-listed Melco International Development Ltd
and Australia's Crown Ltd , will be subject to
regulatory approval, it said in a statement.
"It is worth noting that today all other casino operators in
Macau, including those from the U.S., have their Macau
operations listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange," said
Lawrence Ho, Melco Crown's co-chairman and CEO.
For instance, Las Vegas Sands Corp's Macau unit
Sands China Ltd and Wynn Resorts Ltd's
subsidiary Wynn Macau Ltd are listed in Hong Kong.
"A dual listing on the Hong Kong stock exchange will also
allow local and Asian investors to directly access investment
opportunities in our company, thus broadening our investor
universe," Ho said in the statement.
Melco Crown did not give a timeframe for the listing, and it
is not immediately clear whether it plans to issue new shares.
(Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Will Waterman)