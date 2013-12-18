UPDATE 1-Melco bets on Japanese culture as casino debate heats up

By Nathan Layne and Farah Master
TOKYO/HONG KONG Dec 18 Casino operator Melco
Crown Entertainment Ltd on Wednesday said it had
pledged $10 million for cultural projects in Japan, a signal of
its commitment to the country as lawmakers take steps to
legalise casino gambling.
Melco is one of several global casino operators including
Las Vegas Sands lobbying for a position in the Japanese
market, seen as the next big Asian gaming opportunity after the
spectacular rise of Macau.
The Hong Kong-listed, Macau-based casino operator made no
mention of its commercial interest in Japan when it announced
its commitment to Tokyo's University of the Arts, although its
desire to participate in any liberalisation of the Japanese
industry is well known.
"Melco really wants to do something to help contribute to
cultural development in Japan. There is no defined set period
for the commitment," company spokeswoman Maggie Ma said.
Japan is widely considered one of Asia's largest untapped
markets after Macau, the world's biggest gambling hub. Industry
analysts predict Japan could rake in $15 billion in annual
gaming revenues, making it the second-biggest market globally.
Melco, controlled by Ho and Australian billionaire James
Packer, said in a press release that it would contribute 1
billion yen, or roughly $10 million, on projects in coordination
with the university.
The projects include research on urban development and a
"Kimono Culture" event early next year.
In a written response to questions from Reuters, the
university said the donation was unrelated to the ongoing debate
about legalising casino gaming.
Melco Crown is the fourth biggest casino operator by market
capitalisation in Macau, which overtook Las Vegas as the global
gaming capital in 2006. The southern Chinese territory is on
course to generate over $43 billion in gaming revenue this year.
A group of lawmakers earlier this month submitted a bill
towards legalising casino gambling in Japan. They hope to pass
the bill in the first half of next year, and enact concrete
regulations by 2015.
The bill is backed by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and is
thought to have a decent chance of passing. Lawmakers hope the
first casino resort could open in time for the Tokyo Olympics in
2020.
Other global operators eyeing the Japanese market include
MGM Resorts International and Wynn Resorts Ltd.
Casino operators often make donations to universities and
community projects to build goodwill for an industry that can be
politically controversial.
A $135 million donation by Wynn to a foundation affiliated
with a university in Macau drew scrutiny from U.S. authorities,
although the company was cleared of any wrongdoing.