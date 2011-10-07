Melco Crown eyeing HK listing by introduction-IFR

HONG KONG Oct 7 Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd , the smallest of the casino operators in Macau, is considering listing in Hong Kong by way of introduction, instead of selling stock, because of current market conditions, IFR reported on Friday, citing three sources with direct knowledge of the plans.

The company, a joint venture between Hong Kong-listed Melco International Development Ltd and Australia's Crown Ltd , had planned to raise between $400 to $600 million with a share sale in Hong Kong, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. The sources couldn't discuss the matter publicly.

Reuters was not immediately able to contact the company. (Reporting by Fiona Lau; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Anshuman Daga)