Melco Crown Philippines to raise $400 mln in share offer - IFR

HONG KONG, March 20 Melco Crown Philippines
Resorts Corp, the Philippine unit of Macau gaming
company Melco Crown Entertainment, plans to raise $400
million through an offering of 1.2 billion shares, Thomson
Reuters IFR reported on Wednesday.
Melco Crown Entertainment, run by Australian billionaire
James Packer and the son of Macau gambling tycoon Stanley Ho,
recently signed a deal with Belle Corp in the
Philippines to develop and operate a $1 billion Entertainment
City casino resort. It aims to open the resort in mid-2014.
That project is Melco's first casino outside its home base
Macau and one of the biggest Chinese investments in the
Philippines.
The share offer comprises a base of 1 billion shares with an
overallotment option of 200 million shares.
Citigroup and UBS are managing the offer,
the report said.