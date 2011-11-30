Melco Crown says no immediate need for equity funding

* Comfortable funding new project with existing cash flow

* Aims to outperform Macau gaming rev growth of 15-20 pct in 2012

By Farah Master

HONG KONG, Nov 30 Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd, the Macau casino venture owned by Australian billionaire James Packer and Hong Kong businessman Lawrence Ho, said it can fund its new multi-billion dollar casino project in the world's largest gambling destination without raising new equity.

Melco, one of six licensed operators in Macau, is proceeding with a dual listing by introduction in Hong Kong, scrapping an earlier share sale it had announced in August because of market volatility.

"We are comfortable that we can fund our equity component of the financing of Macau studio city with existing cash and cashflow," said Chief Financial Officer Geoffrey Davis, adding that discussions with banks were in progress for financing.

He said listing by introduction would offer the flexibility to raise capital in the future when and if needed.

Melco's Macau Studio City, a large-scale gaming and entertainment resort on the developing Cotai strip, is likely to be one of the first new properties to open after U.S. tycoon Sheldon Adelson opens his new Sands casino early next year.

Lawrence Ho, chief executive and co-chairman of the U.S.-listed company, told reporters that Melco was ready to kickstart the project and was waiting on government processes.

Ho said Melco would aim to outperform the broader industry's gaming revenue growth in the coming year.

"Growth rates of some 50-60 percent are not sustainable in the long run. In 2012, I expect industry growth to be around 15-20 percent, he said.

Fears that a tightening of liquidity for Macau's junkets, -- middle men who loan credit to high rollers from China and are responsible for collecting debts -- would impact revenue from the lucrative VIP sector had not materialised, executives said.

"We are not seeing any changes in patterns in terms of velocity of money. Things have been pretty consistent for the last 12-18 months," Davis said.

Melco said on Nov. 18 that its proposed Hong Kong listing would proceed by way of introduction rather than a $400-600 million global offering as had been originally planned, with trading in its shares expected to start on Dec. 7 under the listing symbol 6883.