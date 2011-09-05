Melco Crown may invest $1 bln in Manila Casino-Bloomberg

HONG KONG, Sept 5 Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd,
may invest at least $1 billion in a Manila casino
project, Bloomberg said on Monday, citing the Philippine
gambling regulator.
Discussions are still ongoing with Melco Crown on the
investment, Bloomberg cited Cristino Naguiat, chairman of the
Philippine Amusement & Gaming Corp, the state-owned casino
operator and regulator, as saying.
"I think they're serious," Naguiat told the news service,
adding that Naguiat was speaking in a Sept. 2 interview in
Shanghai, where he accompanied President Benigno Aquino on his
five-day state visit to China.
Melco Crown is the Macau casino venture owned by Australian
billionaire James Packer and Hong Kong businessman Lawrence Lo,
son of Macau gambling mogul Stanley Ho.
Four companies won licences in 1998 to operate casinos in a
gambling and entertainment complex the government planned to
build in Manila, the report said.
Each Philippine licensee agreed to invest $1 billion over
five years, Naguiat said in the report, identifying three of
them as a venture of Genting Malaysia Bhd, Philippine property
developer Belle Corp and Philippine ports magnate Enrique
Razon's Bloombury Investments Holding Inc.
Bloomberg said he declined to name the fourth, saying only
that it was a Japanese company.
Casino operators are looking at expanding in Asia, eyeing a
recent trend of Asian governments pushing to set up integrated
casino resorts to boost tourism. The Philippines is in the
process of developing casino-integrated resorts, and is set to
open a new $15 billion gaming complex in 2013.
(Reporting by Charlie Zhu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)