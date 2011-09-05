Melco Crown may invest $1 bln in Manila Casino-Bloomberg

HONG KONG, Sept 5 Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd, may invest at least $1 billion in a Manila casino project, Bloomberg said on Monday, citing the Philippine gambling regulator.

Discussions are still ongoing with Melco Crown on the investment, Bloomberg cited Cristino Naguiat, chairman of the Philippine Amusement & Gaming Corp, the state-owned casino operator and regulator, as saying.

"I think they're serious," Naguiat told the news service, adding that Naguiat was speaking in a Sept. 2 interview in Shanghai, where he accompanied President Benigno Aquino on his five-day state visit to China.

Melco Crown is the Macau casino venture owned by Australian billionaire James Packer and Hong Kong businessman Lawrence Lo, son of Macau gambling mogul Stanley Ho.

Four companies won licences in 1998 to operate casinos in a gambling and entertainment complex the government planned to build in Manila, the report said.

Each Philippine licensee agreed to invest $1 billion over five years, Naguiat said in the report, identifying three of them as a venture of Genting Malaysia Bhd, Philippine property developer Belle Corp and Philippine ports magnate Enrique Razon's Bloombury Investments Holding Inc.

Bloomberg said he declined to name the fourth, saying only that it was a Japanese company.

Casino operators are looking at expanding in Asia, eyeing a recent trend of Asian governments pushing to set up integrated casino resorts to boost tourism. The Philippines is in the process of developing casino-integrated resorts, and is set to open a new $15 billion gaming complex in 2013. (Reporting by Charlie Zhu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)