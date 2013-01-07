版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 7日 星期一 22:51 BJT

RESEARCH-Clal cuts Mellanox to "market perform"

TEL AVIV Jan 7 The Clal Finance brokerage on Monday lowered its recommendation for Israeli chip designer Mellanox Technologies to "market perform" from "buy" after the company warned of lower than expected fourth-quarter revenue.

Clal also removed its $115 price target for Mellanox until the company provides its forecast for the first quarter of 2013, which is expected later in January. The shares were down $0.17 at $52.14 in early Nasdaq trade.

"We estimate that Mellanox's weakness is tied to the macro environment," analyst Jonathan Kreizman said in a report. "We will review our recommendation if and when we see signs pointing to a return to growth momentum."
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐