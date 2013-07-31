Melrose launches $1 bln Crosby sale - sources

| NEW YORK/LONDON, July 31
NEW YORK/LONDON, July 31 UK turnaround
specialist Melrose Industries is moving ahead with the
sale of its U.S. lifting unit Crosby worth about $1 billion and
is expected to receive first-round bids in mid-August, three
sources familiar with the matter said.
Crosby, which makes lifting fittings and blocks for the oil
and gas, construction and mining sectors, is expected to appeal
mainly to private equity firms such as KKR, Blackstone
and CVC, said the sources, who asked not to be named
because the talks are private.
Industry rivals National Oilwell Varco, Cameron
International and Atlas Copco could also be
interested in Crosby, one of the sources said.
JPMorgan is advising Melrose on the sale, the sources said.
JPMorgan declined to comment while Melrose was not
immediately available for comment.
Last month, Melrose sold its generators and electric motors
unit Marelli Motors to private equity house Carlyle for
212 million euros ($281.50 million).