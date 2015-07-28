UPDATE 3-Honeywell to buy Melrose's utility metering business for $5.1 bln

(Adds comments from conference call, analysts)
By Esha Vaish and Lewis Krauskopf
July 28 Honeywell International Inc has
made its largest purchase in more than a decade, agreeing to buy
the utility consumption metering business of Britain's Melrose
Industries Plc for about $5.1 billion.
The move, announced on Tuesday, is the first major deal for
Honeywell, the U.S. diversified industrial manufacturer, since
it laid out a five-year plan in March 2014 to target at least
$10 billion in acquisitions. Investors have been eager to see
how industrial companies use their capital as many of their
markets struggle for growth.
The acquisition will give Honeywell access to Elster Group's
metering technology and customers in the highly regulated
heating, controls and metering industries, including smart
meters and data analytics.
"It's a very good strategic deal," Sterne Agee CRT analyst
Peter Arment said. "You've seen growth of smart-metering
technologies for the last ten years and I think there's a long
way to go."
Honeywell shares rose nearly 2 percent at $103.61 in mid-day
trading, while Melrose was up nearly 10 percent.
The acquisition is Honeywell's largest since its merger with
Allied Signal in 1999 and the biggest under David Cote, who
became chief executive officer in 2002.
But the company, whose products range from aircraft systems
to climate control, is still on the prowl. Asked on a conference
call with analysts if the company was done striking deals this
year, Chief Financial Officer Tom Szlosek said: "I don't think
we're done ... We're going to keep going."
In fact, the Elster deal provides a new platform for
acquisition targets, Honeywell executives said.
Elster's sales are estimated to be $1.8 billion this year,
with roughly two-thirds in natural gas, and the rest in
electricity and water markets.
Analysts at RBC Capital Markets and Morgan Stanley said the
price for Elster, which Honeywell put at 12.6 times estimated
2015 core earnings, was reasonable.
The all-cash deal is expected to close in the first quarter
and have a "minor" negative impact on earnings next year,
Honeywell said.
A source familiar with the matter said Honeywell had
approached Melrose earlier this year. The two sides quickly
began talks and no other bidders were involved, the source said.
Melrose, an engineering turnaround specialist that buys
businesses with the intention of selling them at a profit, said
it would return more than 2 billion pounds to shareholders after
the sale.
Melrose Executive Vice-Chairman David Roper said the sale of
the entire Elster business, which the company acquired in 2012,
happened sooner than planned. The market had expected the
business to be sold in parts.
"I think we've always said that if an opportunistic bidder
comes along and offers tomorrow's price today, we will talk to
them," Roper said.
The sale leaves Melrose with only one business, Brush, a
manufacturer of electricity generating equipment.
Melrose CEO Simon Peckham said the company was scouting for
an acquisition in the range of 2 billion pounds, preferably in
northern Europe or North America.
Rothschild acted as lead financial adviser on the
deal for Melrose, while JP Morgan also advised Melrose,
and Investec acted as joint broker.
