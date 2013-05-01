版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 1日 星期三 14:37 BJT

REFILE-BRIEF-Melrose sells Truth Hardware to Tyman for $200 mln

LONDON May 1 Melrose Industries PLC : * Ind plc - disposal * Signed a conditional agreement for the disposal of truth hardware ('truth')

to tyman plc * Total consideration of US$200 million (£129 million)(1) is payable in cash on

completion. * Source text for Eikon
