UPDATE 2-Range Resources boosts natgas assets with Memorial Resource buy

* Deal for $3.3 bln, excluding debt of $1.1 bln

* Deal valued at $15.75/share, premium of 17 pct

* Memorial to own about 31 pct of Range Resources

* Memorial's shares up 9 pct premarket (Adds deal details, industry background and premarket share moves)

May 16 Range Resources Corp said on Monday it would buy fellow oil and gas producer Memorial Resource Development Corp for about $3.3 billion, excluding debt, at a time when mergers among energy companies are few and bankruptcies are on the rise.

The deal will boost Range Resources' natural gas assets in the Appalachian and the U.S. Gulf Coast regions. Natural gas already accounts for 71 percent of the company's total production.

Natural gas demand is on the rise. Consumption of natural gas worldwide is expected to increase to 203 trillion cubic feet in 2040 from 120 trillion cubic feet in 2012, according to the U.S. Energy Information Agency (EIA).

A near 60 percent fall in oil prices since mid-2014 have also led oil and gas companies to look for ways to cut expenses and increase profits.

Memorial Resource Development's shareholders will receive 0.375 of a Range Resources share for each share they hold, the companies said.

The all-stock deal is valued at $15.75 per share, a 17 percent premium to Memorial Resource Development's Friday close. Including the assumption of $1.1 billion in debt, the deal is valued at $4.4 billion.

Shares of Memorial Resource Development were up about 9 percent at $14.65 in light premarket trading on Monday. Range Resources was slightly down at $41.97.

Memorial Resource Development's shareholders are expected to own about 31 percent of Range Resources after the close of the deal, expected in the second half of the year.

Memorial Resource Development will also have the right to nominate an independent director to Range Resources' board.

Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC was financial adviser to Range Resources, while Sidley Austin LLP was its legal adviser.

Morgan Stanley & Co LLC and Barclays Capital Inc were Memorial Resource Development's financial advisers and Vinson & Elkins LLP and Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP were its legal advisers. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh, Anil D'Silva and Maju Samuel)