UPDATE 2-Range Resources boosts natgas assets with Memorial Resource buy

* Deal for $3.3 bln, excluding debt of $1.1 bln
* Deal valued at $15.75/share, premium of 17 pct
* Memorial to own about 31 pct of Range Resources
* Memorial's shares up 9 pct premarket
(Adds deal details, industry background and premarket share
moves)
May 16 Range Resources Corp said on
Monday it would buy fellow oil and gas producer Memorial
Resource Development Corp for about $3.3 billion,
excluding debt, at a time when mergers among energy companies
are few and bankruptcies are on the rise.
The deal will boost Range Resources' natural gas assets in
the Appalachian and the U.S. Gulf Coast regions. Natural gas
already accounts for 71 percent of the company's total
production.
Natural gas demand is on the rise. Consumption of natural
gas worldwide is expected to increase to 203 trillion cubic feet
in 2040 from 120 trillion cubic feet in 2012, according to the
U.S. Energy Information Agency (EIA).
A near 60 percent fall in oil prices since mid-2014 have
also led oil and gas companies to look for ways to cut expenses
and increase profits.
Memorial Resource Development's shareholders will receive
0.375 of a Range Resources share for each share they hold, the
companies said.
The all-stock deal is valued at $15.75 per share, a 17
percent premium to Memorial Resource Development's Friday close.
Including the assumption of $1.1 billion in debt, the deal is
valued at $4.4 billion.
Shares of Memorial Resource Development were up about 9
percent at $14.65 in light premarket trading on Monday. Range
Resources was slightly down at $41.97.
Memorial Resource Development's shareholders are expected to
own about 31 percent of Range Resources after the close of the
deal, expected in the second half of the year.
Memorial Resource Development will also have the right to
nominate an independent director to Range Resources' board.
Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC was financial adviser to
Range Resources, while Sidley Austin LLP was its legal adviser.
Morgan Stanley & Co LLC and Barclays Capital Inc were
Memorial Resource Development's financial advisers and Vinson &
Elkins LLP and Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP were its legal
advisers.
(Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sayantani Ghosh, Anil D'Silva and Maju Samuel)